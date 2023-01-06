Prosecutor's office announces no charges will be filed in Jyrie Mathews' death

MARION COUNTY — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday no charges will be filed in the hit-and-run death of a 3-year-old last year.

Jyrie Mathews was hit and killed on July 18, 2022, in a parking lot. He was bent over at the time of the collision.

The prosecutor's office says the vehicle was traveling under the speed limit.

"As a consequence of the investigative findings, it was determined that criminal charges are not warranted in this matter," a news release read. "Both parents have been notified of this determination."

A prosecutor's office spokesperson says out of respect for the family, Prosecutor Ryan Mears has no statement at this time.

PREVIOUS: 'We want justice': Families seek answers in hit-and-run deaths