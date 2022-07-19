INDIANAPOLIS — A toddler was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Monday near Indianapolis' Castleton neighborhood, according to police.

The child was found critically injured when police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 4600 block of East 82nd Street, which is near the Clearwater Village Shopping Center, for a report of a crash with injury, according to a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after responders arrived.

As of early Tuesday, no arrest had been made in connection with the toddler's death. Police said a description of the vehicle involved wasn't available.

Authorities haven't disclosed the child's identity.

Police urged anyone with more information — especially those who were in the area and may have witnessed the crash — to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).