Prosecutors request $250,000 bond for Mooresville High School student arrested in school shooting plot

MORGAN COUNTY — During a court hearing on Tuesday, prosecutors requested a $250,000 bond for an 18-year-old student accused of planning a mass shooting at Mooresville High School.

Trinity J. Shockley has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, classified as a level 1 felony, along with two counts of intimidation, categorized as level 5 felonies.

Last Friday, in a preliminary court appearance, Shockley asked, “If I can’t make bail, what happens? I don’t think anyone will pay it for me.”

The charges against Shockley stem from an investigation initiated after the FBI's Sandy Hook tip line received an anonymous tip indicating that a local high school student was planning a shooting for Valentine's Day. Reports revealed that Shockley allegedly had access to an AR-15 rifle and expressed admiration for mass shooters, particularly referencing Nikolas Cruz, who carried out a school shooting at Parkland High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

During the investigation, Shockley's communications with another user on Discord came to light. In these messages, Shockley spoke openly about her intentions and plans regarding the alleged shooting.

On Feb. 11, detectives from the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department, along with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at Trinity Shockley's residence

In her room, officers discovered a collage featuring shooters like Nikolas Cruz, Dylan Roof, and Andrew Blaze, along with posters referencing mass shootings. They also found notebooks containing disturbing writings.

Shockley allegedly confessed to police that she had a plan to carry out a shooting at the school, with her motivations being linked to her admiration of school shooters.

Police also obtained AR-15 magazines and a box of 50 .40 caliber rounds from Shockley’s father’s room and a soft armor vest.

Shockley is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail. Prosecutors don't expect the judge to rule on the bail today.