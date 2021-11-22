Purdue professor put son in dog cage, charged with domestic battery

WEST LAFAYETTE — A Purdue University professor is facing several charges after he battered his wife and put his son in a dog cage, according to court documents.

A warrant for John Froiland, 48, of West Lafayette, was issued Thursday for domestic battery, battery on a person less than 14 years old, intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime and two counts of confinement, according to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office and online court records.

The warrant was served by law enforcement on Friday, according to the prosecutor's office.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Froiland battered his wife, put his son in a dog crate and took cell phones and other belongings in an attempt to prevent them from leaving, according to the affidavit. His wife and son were eventually able to get away and call police for help.

Tim Doty, director of media and public relations for the university, confirmed in an email to WRTV Froiland was placed on administrative leave.