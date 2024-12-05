Richmond Police accused of misleading media about slain informants

FORT WAYNE — An employee with the Richmond Police Department is under fire for allegedly lying to the media after saying a man and woman found dead in Fort Wayne earlier this year were not informants.

According to the Allen County Coroner's Office, Matthew Johnson, 41, and Christina Dixon, 40, were found dead near the 400 block of Van Buren Street in Fort Wayne on Sept. 19.

Dixon's cause of death was determined to be strangulation and suffocation. Johnson's cause of death was determined to be gunshot and stab wounds.

Both died by homicide and according to court documents, their killer was known to them.

In a letter, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says Adam Blanton, Richmond Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police, who also serves as the Public Information Officer, has been placed on the Brady-Giglio list.

The Brady-Giglio list is a list of police officers and prosecutors who have been accused of misconduct or misinformation, causing their credibility to be questioned.

In the letter, the prosecutor’s office says Blanton twice gave false information to the news media about whether Johnson and Dixon were police department informants.

“Adam first made blanket statements that these individuals were not informants for RPD (which is factually incorrect, and he had the ability to verify this at the time),” the letter says. “Adam then tried to correct it by saying they may have been informants at some point.”

To read the full letter written by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, click here.

WRTV has reached out to RPD for comment but has not heard back yet.