Rochester man facing reckless homicide charge after crash kills six-month-old

Posted at 5:51 PM, May 28, 2021
ROCHESTER — A Rochester man is facing charges after a six-month-old boy was killed in a crash earlier this month.

Andrew King, 35, faces charges of reckless homicide and false informing, according to online court records.

Indiana State Police say King was distracted and did not stop for a red light while driving a semi-tractor on May 10.

ISP says King rear-ended a Toyota Corolla, driven by Sarah Wallace, 32. Wallace was seriously injured in the crash. A two-year-old is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries in that crash and Leo Wallace, six months, died in the collision.

King was taken to the Miami County Jail.

