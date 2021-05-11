Watch
Six-month-old killed, two others injured in crash in Miami County

Gerald Marcelo
Posted at 9:46 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 21:46:42-04

PERU — A six-month-old boy is dead and two others, including a two-year-old, were flown to hospitals with serious injuries, after a crash Monday afternoon near Peru, according to Indiana State Police.

State police troopers and local emergency personnel were called just before 4 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash near U.S. 31 and County Road 100 North.

According to an initial investigation by a state police sergeant, a car driven by a 75-year-old, of Rochester, was stopped or slowing at a red light and another car, driven by a 32-year-old, of South Bend, was stopped or slowing when the driver of a semi-trailer, a 35-year-old, of Rochester, didn't stop at the red light and started a chain-reaction crash, ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum said in a press release.

Leo Wallace, six months, died in the crash, Slocum said. A two-year-old passenger was flown by a medical helicopter to Riley Hospital for Children with life-threatening injuries. The 32-year-old driver of the car her two children were in was flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

Both children were "properly secured with child safety belts," Slocum said.

The driver of the other car and the driver of the semi-trailer weren't injured, Slocum said.

An investigation into the crash is still under investigation and a report will be sent to the Miami County Prosecutor's Office for review once the investigation finishes.

