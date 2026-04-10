Rushville man accused of child exploitation, possession of child sex abuse material

RUSH COUNTY — Indiana State Police have arrested a 25-year-old Rushville man who is accused of child exploitation and possession of child sex abuse material on Thursday.

According to a release, detectives say they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an account that likely had CSAM.

Police determined the owner of the account to be James Laird after a two month long investigation.

A warrant for his arrest was served at a residence on West 3rd Street in Rushville, Indiana on Thursday.

Laird was arrested and transported to the Rush County Jail, where he is charged with:



Child Exploitation; Level 5 Felony (3 Counts).

Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material; Level 6 Felony (8 Counts)

Court documents indicate a jury trial has been scheduled for August 25, 2026 in the Rush Circuit Court.

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