Sean McNellye’s family remembers his life following a violent weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday would have been Sean McNellye’s 26th birthday. He was shot and killed in Dec. 2022 at Lake Castleton Apartments.

Following a violent weekend in Indianapolis, his family is making a plea for peace.

“I’m grieving and I’m hurting, but there’s hundreds of people who have had loved ones taken from them," Alicia McNellye, Sean’s mother, said.

Sean’s death marked the last homicide of 2022. Alicia is taking her pain and grief and celebrating her son’s life.

She hopes by sharing his story, those responsible for gun violence in the city or considering committing a crime might think twice.

“I want the perpetrator and anybody thinking about doing something like that to know, please do not do it. Find another way to resolve any kind of conflict you have,” Alicia said.

Churches across the city are echoing Alicia’s plea, including Castleton United Methodist Church, who is part of the Stop the Violence Initiative.

“We pray that we can expand our witness for peace and non-violence. We really hope that we can begin teaching conflict resolution and meet with neighbors and expand that ministry,” Matt Landry, Senior Pastor at Castleton United Methodist Church, said.

While Sean’s homicide is still unsolved, his mother says she believes justice is right around the corner.

“There’s a piece of my heart missing, and I don’t know when or if ever it will get filled,” Alicia said. “But bringing those to terms with what they have done, I don’t think that’s too far off in the future.”

WRTV reached out to IMPD to see where the investigation into Sean’s death stands but we were unable to get a response in time.