Second suspect arrested in Georgetown Road triple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide detectives have arrested the final suspect connected to a shooting that injured three people on the west side last weekend.

On September 25, with the assistance of several IMPD specialty units, a 19-year-old man was taken into custody and arrested on the following preliminary charges: Attempted Murder (x3), Aggravated Battery, Battery with a Deadly Weapon, and Possession of a Machine Gun.

In addition, a search warrant executed at the suspect's residence resulted in further preliminary arrest charges under a separate case: Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Machine Gun, and Dealing Marijuana.

The arrest comes after 21-year-old Carlos Contreras was initially charged with three counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Aggravated Battery, Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Machine Gun, Criminal Recklessness, and Resisting Law Enforcement.

IMPD officers were monitoring a large event in the 5600 block of North Georgetown Road on September 20 when they heard multiple gunshots coming from behind the Jimmy John's restaurant at 5620 Georgetown Road. Officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Surveillance video from Jimmy John's showed Contreras and the second suspect shooting at the three victims. The victims were struck within approximately seven seconds of walking into the camera frame, with no apparent argument or disturbance before the shooting.

WATCH | Gun 'switch' device used in Georgetown Road triple shooting, man charged

Gun 'switch' device used in Georgetown Road triple shooting, man charged

According to court documents, after the initial shooting, Contreras retrieved a mini-Draco rifle from the vehicle and fired three additional shots at the victims as they lay wounded on the ground.

Police recovered 47 shell casings of various calibers from the scene. One victim had 11 separate injuries requiring immediate surgery.

Contreras was arrested after fleeing in a black Dodge Challenger that became stuck along railroad tracks near Industrial Boulevard.

Police found firearms in his vehicle, including a Glock 19 handgun equipped with a "switch" device that converts the semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD.