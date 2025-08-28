Second victim dies from March shooting that sparked IMPD shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died from injuries sustained in a March shooting that prompted an Indianapolis police officer-involved shooting.

The incident began when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Southeast District officers responded to the 1300 block of Riley Place just after 3 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Officers found 48-year-old James Walter McGuire shot inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male victim was discovered shot outside the home and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. IMPD announced he has since died from his injuries.

During the investigation, officers learned of a potentially armed person on foot in the area. Police encountered that person near Prospect Street and Emerson Avenue, where an officer-involved shooting occurred.

IMPD said a firearm was recovered at the scene. The suspect was hospitalized in stable condition and later detained.

