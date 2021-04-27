Security guard found not guilty in the death of Naytasia Williams

INDIANAPOLIS — A security guard has been found not guilty after he was charged in connection with the death of Naytasia Williams in 2020 at an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to online court records.

Melvin Hall II was charged with murder in September 2020 in connection with the death of Williams, 25, at the Towne and Terrace, a housing complex near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

A jury trial began Monday morning, according to online court records. The jurors reached a verdict on Tuesday and were then dismissed. An order to release Hall from custody on the murder charge was also filed Tuesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in September, detectives learned there was a verbal argument between Williams and another person at the apartment complex while Hall and two other security guards stood near Williams' car.

Williams was sitting in the driver's seat with the car idling when Hall allegedly drew a firearm and fired three shots at her, according to the affidavit. Hall didn't provide any verbal warning before firing the shots.

Hall was a private security guard hired by the housing complex, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Tina Williams, Naytasia's mother, is taking legal action following the incident.

My daughter was a very loving individual,” Tina said. "It's very hard being used to being with your child every day for the past 26 years. It's a routine you just never want to let go."