Security restrictions begin in Broad Ripple, victim’s mother says they’re not enough

BROAD RIPPLE — Last Saturday night, Chris Wilson went out for his cousin’s birthday. The celebrations took them to Broad Ripple.

“I know he had every intention of making it home,” his mother, Lyn Hill, said.

Wilson was one of the four people shot early Sunday morning. He was transported to a local hospital but taken off life support the next day.

"I keep looking at his pictures. It always takes me back to his baby picture. He had the brightest smile and that same smile that he had in the beginning was the smile he had when I last saw him," Hill said.

Hill says Broad Ripple is to blame. She says the ongoing construction makes it dangerous.

"It’s a cage dance situation. Even if he was able to get away, he wouldn’t have been able to. There were a thousand people down there on Saturday night, and there’s all those gates up and construction everywhere. I just feel like Broad Ripple is to blame for all those people being hurt that night," Hill said.

On Friday afternoon, the City of Indianapolis, IMPD and the Broad Ripple Village Association responded to safety concerns by adding extra security measures.

The safety measures include the Broad Ripple Station parking lot closing at 11 p.m., as well as restricted parking between Westfield Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue.

They'll also be adding at least six light towers to problem areas and installing extra cameras.

All bars and restaurants will be closing at 1 a.m.

However, Hill doesn’t think it’s enough.

"One o'clock, that’s still late. Shut it down. Finish that construction," Hill said. "They should have cameras everywhere. If you’re unable to have a camera on your business during this construction, you should be closed. As many people that were out there in those altercations, why are there not working cameras?"

Hill says she'll keep pushing until there's justice for not only her son, but the other victims.

"I almost feel like I was robbed. I feel like someone just came and took him," Hill said.

IMPD says the changes will remain in effect until they see an improvement.

Officials are still working on a “special events permit” that will make portions of Broad Ripple a gun free zone.