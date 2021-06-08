Several injured after chase ends in four-vehicle crash in Lebanon

LEBANON — Several people were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Lebanon, according to police.

Boone County Sheriff's Office deputies started the chase after the driver of the stolen car refused to stop around 4:05 p.m. near State Road 32 and 400 West, according to a joint press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon Police Department.

The driver of the stolen car crashed into other cars near State Roads 32 and 39 in Lebanon, according to the release. An 18-year-old woman, of Muncie, grabbed her infant and ran from the scene. Lebanon Police Department officers later located the woman and her infant south of the crash, according to the release.

According to the release, everyone involved was taken to the hospital with what are believed to non-life-threatening injuries, but it's unknown how many total people were injured.

Deputies began to back off the chase as it entered Lebanon due to the traffic and pedestrian volume, according to the release.

The Lebanon Police Department is investigating the crash and the Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is assisting.

