Seymour police looking for person who flew drone near girl's bedroom

SEYMOUR — Seymour police are looking for the person who flew a drone near a girl's bedroom window late one night last week.

The drone hit the girl's window around 11 p.m. one-day last week and was recovered by the property owner who gave it to police, according to a Facebook post from the Seymour Police Department.

Officers determined the drone was likely stolen recently from the local Harbor Freight store, Public Information Officer Jeremy Helmsing said in an email Sunday. No one has come forward yet.

"We're looking for the owner of this camera-equipped drone," the Facebook post from the department read. "We would love to return it, as it appears to be in working condition."

Anyone who may know who was flying the drone near Redding Elementary School is asked to call police.

"As a reminder, uninvited recording of people in certain situations can fall under the umbrella of voyeurism, which is a crime in Indiana," the post read.