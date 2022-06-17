Watch
Shelbyville man accepts deal, pleads guilty to some charges from January 6 Capitol riot

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol, in Washington. Federal prosecutors say a retired Air Force officer who was part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Texas. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 7:35 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 19:35:38-04

SHELBYVILLE — A Shelbyville man who was facing multiple federal charges in connection to the January 6 riot has accepted a deal and pleaded guilty on Friday to some of those charges.

Mazza was initially charged with two other charges, one of them being illegal possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds.

Mark Mazza, 56, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a deadly or dangerous weapon and carrying a pistol without a license.

mazza following into tunnel.png
Mark Mazza, 56, is seen going into the tunnel towards the Capitol's doors on January 6.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mazza faces 25 years in prison and a total of $262,500 in fines.

Mazza participated in the Capitol riot and brought a Taurus revolver. Photos and video footage show Mazza holding open the Capitol doors with a baton in his hand. He proceeded to swing the baton at the police and yell "We own this house!"

mazza holding open door.png
Mark Mazza, 56, held open the doors on January 6, to the Capitol.

The FBI says more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol since January. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

