Juvenile killed, man injured after shooting outside Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS — One juvenile is dead and a man was injured after a shooting at Castleton Square Mall Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the mall parking lot just before 8 p.m. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one, a juvenile male, was pronounced dead. The other victim, a man, is in stable condition, according to IMPD Night Watch Captain Mike Leepper.

Leepper says a third person, an adult, is cooperating with law enforcement and is currently a person of interest.

Police believe there was an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting. The relationship between the three people is unknown and it is unknown if they were inside the mall before the incident.

"Based off the information that we have ... we have absolutely no reason to believe that we have any ongoing threat to the public and we believe that we have all the parties that were involved in the incident in custody," Leepper said.

Broken glass could be seen in the parking lot next to a vehicle.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area near AMC Theatre in the Castleton Square Mall parking lot because of an active scene.

Anyone with information can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

In July of 2021, one person was shot inside the mall. Right before Christmas, on Dec. 23, shots were fired outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store at the Greenwood Park Mall.

IMPD officers located 2 individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat. This is a developing investigation. Media staging will be by the H&R Block. https://t.co/5KKN3XQANh — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 4, 2023