Shots fired outside Dick's Sporting Goods at the Greenwood Park Mall, no one was hit

GREENWOOD — Shots were fired outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store outside the Greenwood Park Mall Friday afternoon, according to Greenwood Police.

No one was injured but the entire mall is on lockdown as police investigate and figure out what happened. The mall is currently being cleared.

No shots were fire inside the store or the mall.

Police tell WRTV there was an altercation before the gunfire and then the suspects ran away.

Police are currently searching for suspects.

It is currently unknown how many shots were fired or how many people were involved.

The incident comes one day after Johnson County first responders participated in active shooter training at Greenwood Community High School. Earlier this week, Greenwood Police released new findings after the mass shooting inside the Greenwood Park Mall food court in July.

