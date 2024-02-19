Shots ring out during illegal party at Indy event center

INDIANAPOLIS-- WRTV is working to learn more about what led up to this weekend’s shooting at the Onyx Event Center.

“It was almost rapid fire, just back-to-back. There was a small pause in between the bundle of shots – by that time I was near the front door, from the back door,” Terrell Anderson Jr. said.

Anderson Jr. says he was at the party at the event center over the weekend. He told WRTV that he ran for his life the moment he heard the sound of gun fire. According to IMPD, officers were on the scene at the time of the shooting as they prepared to raid the Onyx Event Center for an illegal party.

According to police, the building was issued a cease-and-desist order and was not allowed to be hosting a function.

Officers were staging outside the building when numerous people ran out and said someone had been shot.

An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene. IMPD then learned of a 32-year-old man that was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A 21-year-old female was also found in a vehicle nearby with gunshot injuries. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

“Please do your detailed research, definitely look at reviews,” Tasha Anderson said. Tasha Anderson, Terrell’s mom says she contracted with the Onyx Event Center to host a birthday party a couple of weeks ago. Just days later, the cease-and-desist order was issued by ATC.

The ATC says the order only allowed for private events to be hosted at the Onyx Event Center. Saturday’s event violated the order.

Onam Business Group 2, LLC d/b/a Onyx Event Center (Permit CH49-30099) holds a catering hall permit located at 7545 Rockville Road. As the holder of a catering hall permit, the Onyx Event Center is only authorized to hold private events on the licensed premises. After IMPD and the Indiana State Excise Police were made aware of advertisements for two public events to be hosted at the catering hall premises on February 16th and 17th, the Commission served the permittee a cease-and-desist letter on February 7th. Despite being served with the cease-and-desist letter, the permittee still hosted the event on Saturday. Excise officers were already at the premises waiting for additional backup when the shooting incident occurred and were able to respond quickly. The permit holder has been scheduled for a revocation hearing on February 28. Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission

“There's not just one simple answer to solving gun violence, but I think the longer we can see that's an issue and a problem and work towards a common goal, we will eventually get there,” Terrell concluded.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Colten.Smith@indy.gov.

