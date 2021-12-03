State police: Clay County deputy shot, flown to hospital

CLAY COUNTY — A Clay County Sheriff's deputy was shot Friday morning and is being flown to a hospital, according to state police.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames said the deputy was shot near State Road 59 and County Road 1250 South.

The deputy's condition is unknown at this time.

Citizens are asked to avoid the area while state and local law enforcement officers and SWAT units are searching for the suspect, Ames said. The area is not secure.

The incident is still under investigation and additional details haven't been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.