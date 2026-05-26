State police identify married couple after Danville police shooting

DANVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — A husband and wife are dead following a domestic incident in Hendricks County.

State police are still trying to figure out what happened and what led up to the deaths of the husband and wife. Investigators say it all started as a call for help at this Danville home.

“A sheriff’s officer came to our front door with his gun drawn, his rifle, and he said we need to evacuate the house and get out and take our dog with us and secure the dog and get out right now,” neighbor Robert Nedroscik said.

Next door neighbor Robert Nedroscik says he saw dozens of police cars in front of his house as the situation unfolded.

Provided/Robert Nedroscik

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Hendricks County Deputies responded to Edgewood Drive in Danville and found 51-year-old Brian Branagin. Police say he was coming in and out of the house holding a rifle.

Police asked Branagin to drop it, but say he instead pointed it towards deputies and officers.

“Multiple shots were fired, striking Branagin. He was later pronounced dead at the scene,” Captain Ron Galaviz, chief public information officer of Indiana State Police, said.

Police then found 52-year-old Laura Branagin dead. Troopers say she didn’t die because of the police shooting. Her death is still under investigation.

Nedroscik says the neighborhood is left in shock.

“We weren’t friends with them, but we were friendly neighbors, and we would chit-chat here and there, and it’s really sad that something like this happens, and it’s here in your neighborhood, and it’s people that you know. I just talked to him the other day, and last weekend he just had a wedding there for his daughter right at the same house, so it’s really tragic,” Nedroscik told WRTV.

Nedroscik says the Branagins lived in the home for about four to five years, and Laura owned a wellness clinic with locations in Brownsburg and Greenwood. He says police have been to the home before.

“There were some shots fired towards our house, so we had to walk to the back of the house to see if there were any bullet holes anywhere,” Nedroscik said.

Investigators say they’re hoping that neighbors or anyone with information that could help the investigation reach out to them.

“Keep your family and your neighbors close to you, because you never know what’s going to happen,” Nedroscik said.