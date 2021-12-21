Student arrested for bringing handgun to Tippecanoe County high school

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — A student at McCutcheon High School near Lafayette was arrested Tuesday afternoon at his residence after a photo was shared with administrators of him holding what appeared to be a handgun, according to the sheriff's office.

The photo was shared with administrators around 11 a.m., according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office. They then notified a school resource officer about the student who possibly had the firearm on school grounds.

Around 12:30 p.m., the 15-year-old student was located at his residence and arrested, according to the release. He was preliminarily charged with possession of a firearm on school property, a Level 6 felony, and dangerous possession of a firearm, a Class A misdemeanor. The juvenile's identity hasn't been released.

He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Juvenile Intake Center.

After deputies were unable to find the student at the school at first, the high school was placed on a lockout, according to the release. A lockout occurs when there is a threat outside of the building and no one is allowed to enter or leave the building, but classes and operations continue.

The lockout was lifted around 12:30 p.m.