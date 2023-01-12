Student at Franklin Central Junior High arrested for having gun at school

INDIANAPOLIS — A student at Franklin Central Junior High School was arrested Wednesday after a gun was found in their backpack.

WRTV obtained a police report that shows a 13-year-old was in possession of a gun on the school's campus.

On Thursday, Franklin Township spokesperson provided the following statement, which was also sent to parents/guardians within the township.

Yesterday, January 11th, 2023, FCJH Administration were notified that a student may have been in possession of a gun on campus. School administration, in conjunction with the FTCSC Police Department and district school security officers, responded immediately and ultimately recovered a gun from a student’s backpack. FTCSC Police Department and FCJH Administration continued to investigate into the evening of January 11th in pursuit of criminal charges and the most severe discipline possible per the FTCSC Student Handbook. The gun recovered never left the student’s backpack.

We believe everyone plays a vital role in maintaining a safe school environment, and we are proud of the student who spoke up. We encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about school safety and reiterate the importance of reporting any unsafe situation or behavior to a staff member or school resource officer. ‘If you see something, say something’ is our greatest asset in school safety.