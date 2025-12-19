Hot toys and final shipping dates every shopper needs now

INDIANAPOLIS — With less than a week until Christmas, parents across the country are scrambling to finish their shopping. Toy experts say there’s still time to find something special — but the clock is ticking both in stores and for shipping.

Gifts for Every Budget

James Zhan, senior editor at The Toy Insider, says the key is knowing that great options exist at every price point.

“Every family is going to be different, every kid is going to be different, and you don't have to break the bank to find a lot of bang for your buck,” Zhan said. “If you want to splurge on something like a holographic projector that's $200, great if you can do that. But if not… there's things in $10, $15, $20, $25, $30 — you can hit all of those price points.”

ACHPF/Shutterstock.com Stock image of toys on display at a store.

Among his suggestions:

Under $15 – My Mini Baby Series 2 capsules with lifelike silicone dolls and working accessories.

Under $25 – Build a Buddy John Deere Activity Board with a working drill and bolts for hands-on play.

Under $50 – Sonic the Hedgehog Super Villain Bundle collectible set with a play/display arena.

Splurge – A Magic interactive holographic play display with characters like Ember the dragon or Ellie the fairy.

Hot Toys Parents Can Still Find

Even for shoppers who’ve waited until now, Samantha Cannell, associate editor at The Toy Insider, says there are popular toys still in stock — if you grab them when you see them.

“If you see it and you know your child is really gonna want it, go ahead and buy it,” Cannell said. “With stocks and tariffs, and the day creeping forward, you might not be able to get it next time you see it. So I say definitely get your hands on it.”

David J. Phillip/AP Shoppers look at toys at a Walmart Supercenter Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Her late-season favorites include:

Step 2 Putt and Splash Adventure Center — a combination water tower and putt-putt range with sensory play features.

Super Mario Big Bad Bowser 12-inch figure with moving parts and sound effects.

Zuzu Pets Zuzu City — a starter playset with a battery-powered hamster that runs around town.

Mini Brands Fill the Fridge playset — a “surprise unboxing” experience with tiny, realistic foods and a light-up fridge.

“Don't forget the batteries, because you don't want to wake up on a holiday morning and not have the batteries. We want our hamsters to run around, and we want our Bowser to breathe fire as soon as they are unboxed.”

Shipping Deadlines — Time Is Almost Up

For online shoppers, most USPS, UPS and FedEx deadlines for standard shipping have already passed as of Dec. 19. Here’s what’s left:

USPS:



Priority Mail Express — Order by Dec. 20



UPS:



2nd Day Air — Dec. 22

Next Day Air — Dec. 23



FedEx:



FedEx Express Saver — Dec. 20

FedEx 2Day — Dec. 23

FedEx Overnight Services — Dec. 24



Experts say that for most, in-store shopping or same-day pickup may now be the safest option.

Scripps National

Last-Minute Shopping Tips from the Experts

If you see it and it’s on your child’s wishlist — buy it immediately

Shop creatively — check smaller chains and local boutiques for hidden inventory

Be budget-savvy — from $10 items to splurges, there’s something at every price point

Don’t forget batteries for any toy that needs them

Know your shipping cutoffs or plan to pick up in person



Bottom line: Whether your list is long or short, acting fast and shopping smart can still make for a magical Christmas morning.

