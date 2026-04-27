Students rethink safety after shooting in Bloomington injures 5

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University student Muslimah Davis was working behind the counter at the Five Guys restaurant on Kirkwood Avenue in downtown Bloomington early Sunday morning when she heard gunshots ring out right in front of the restaurant.

The shooting happened during celebrations following the 75th annual Little 500 bicycle race, when thousands had gathered near campus.

Davis said, "Before I know it, a horde of people started to rush in. People were jumping over tables and trying to get as far back in the store as they could, like the farthest away from the door. We had people jumping over counters and stuff. It was really bad and hectic, and everyone was genuinely terrified."

Davis said police rushed in and told everyone to leave so they could start analyzing the scene. She saw them put up crime scene tape and saw one of the five people, females aged 17-22, who were shot.

"Me and my coworkers seen a girl sitting on this bench right here. She was sitting on this bench crying. She was getting put on a stretcher, and we believe she got shot in her leg. There was just ambulances everywhere, drones, helicopters."

Four others went to area hospitals after the shooting for cuts and scrapes while fleeing.

For some IU students, the violence has changed how they think about going out on Kirkwood Avenue, especially when there are large crowds near campus.

IU sophomore April Saephanh said, "I think the main problem during Little 5 is just the big abundance of nonstudents that are coming for the weekend. I think maybe just being a little bit more careful about who's on campus during big events like Little 5 like that."

Davis and other people who work or live near Kirkwood Avenue hope to see more safety measures for future events. Davis said she's concerned that if action isn't taken, violence in Bloomington could become more common. "It's probably very much needed; more security, maybe some people on standby, deescalating stuff. Heavy on deescalating, though."

Police had not announced any arrests as of Monday evening. Anyone with information or video from the area around 12:30 a.m. Sunday were asked to contact Detective Chris Scott at Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477.

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