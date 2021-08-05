Suspect accused of firing shots inside south side Walmart arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested the man accused of firing shots inside a Walmart last week on the city's south side.

The incident last Thursday, July 29 happened around 7:00 p.m. when an IMPD off-duty officer and IMPD Southeast District officers responded to a report of possible shots fired inside the Walmart, located at 7245 US 31 South.

At the scene, officers detained a 16-year-old male who was believed to be involved. The teen was found with a stolen gun in his possession.

Upon further investigation, detectives believe the incident started as a disturbance between several individuals when two of them pulled out guns on one another and began firing multiple shots.

None of the shots fired struck anyone.

Detectives identified the person they believe to have fired the shots as Kevonta Anderson, 21. Anderson was found at a different location by police and he was arrested for his alleged role in the incident.

The teen was also taken into custody for dangerous possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness. Anderson was arrested for criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun without a license.