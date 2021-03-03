Suspect injured after shots fired during police chase in Delaware County

MUNCIE — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a police chase Wednesday afternoon in Delaware County, according to state police.

Shots were fired by the suspect, a 28-year-old man, at officers and civilians before the police chase ended near West Centennial Avenue and Wheeling Avenue in Muncie, Indiana State Police Sgt. Coley McCuthcheon said.

The suspect was shot and taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, McCuthcheon said. Their condition is unknown.

A Delaware County Sheriff's Deputy fired at least one shot near Selma and a Muncie Police Department officer fired at least one shot near the scene of the crash, McCuthcheon said. Police didn't say if the man was shot by the officers.

Police said the man was wanted on warrants in Delaware County and Kansas.

State police detectives are investigating multiple crime scenes in the county.

A passenger who was in the car at the time of the pursuit was rescued by officers and is ok, McCuthcheon said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit.

The Muncie Police Department released the following statement about the incident:

At approximately 1:40 PM County and City Police Officers were involved in a pursuit with a male suspect that was armed. During the pursuit it was reported that the male suspect fired shots at both civilians and officers. Police Officials contacted the Communications Center to start notifying all county and city schools to lock down for safety of students and faculty while this pursuit was mobile. The pursuit terminated in the city and the male suspect was taken into custody and transported to Ball Memorial Hospital. There is no longer a threat to the public safety and school officials have been notified. The investigation is on-going and more information will be available when possible. The Indiana State Police have been contacted and will be conducting the investigation.

Anyone with video of the incident and or has damage to their residence or vehicle is asked to call state police at 765-778-2121 or 1-800-527-4752.



