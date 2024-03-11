Suspect in fatal downtown hit-and-run arrested while boarding flight to Texas

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in downtown Indianapolis was arrested as he waited to board a flight to Texas.

Salvador Banales, 27, is charged with seven felonies and a misdemeanor is connection to the hit-and-run crash that killed Brandon Breedlove on Saturday.

According to court documents, Banales struck Breedlove and two others around 2 a.m. on Saturday near Massachusetts Avenue and College Avenue.

Breedlove was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, where he later died. Two others suffered a concussion and hand injuries.

Quickly, detectives were able to determine a red 2020-22 Ford Mustang was involved in the crash because of debris left behind.

Later on Saturday, police received a call from a person saying their rental car had been vandalized. The caller, according to court documents, was Salvador Banales.

Banales told police his 2022 Ford Mustang was hit between 8 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. while he was at a bar. At the time, Banales told police he was reporting for insurance purposes and he was about to fly to Houston, Texas.

Detectives inspecting the vehicle secured the vehicle at the airport after realizing the damage went beyond vandalism.

Inspection found blood and human tissue to the passenger side of the car, which matched surveillance video of the hit-and-run, according to court documents.

With enough evidence to find probable cause, IMPD officers began to search the Indianapolis International Airport for Banales. He was located just before boarding a flight to Houston, according to court documents.

In questioning, Banales told police he was in town for a work convention and he had three beers on Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Banales admitted to police that he hit something and continued driving, according to court documents.

"I should've stopped. Just left. Didn't think about it. Was just scared for what I'd done. Just made some bad decisions," Banales said.