Suspect in Trooper Aaron Smith's death requests change of venue

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Attorneys representing Eddie Jones, the man charged with murdering Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, have filed to have the venue changed for his trial.

The motion was filed Tuesday on behalf of Jones, 18, of Sikeston, Missouri.

The motion requests the trial be moved outside of Hendricks County or to have the jury selected from another county due to public hostility against Jones.

They argue the jury could not be impartial due to media coverage.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for 8 a.m. on August 21, where the motion will likely be heard.

Jones is charged with murder after he allegedly stole a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse and struck Smith while fleeing police on Ronald Reagan Parkway in Hendricks County.

Jones, who has been charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and auto theft, was allegedly driving a stolen 2016 Chevrolet Traverse that hit and killed Smith while he was trying to deploy stop stick on Ronald Reagan Parkway, near Interstate 70, on June 28.

A passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old DeMareon L. Curry, also from Sikeston, Missouri, has been charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement, a Level 5 felony, according to police.

A 15-year-old female, who was listed as a missing person from Missouri, was being turned over to authorities from that state. She is not being charged in connection with the incident.