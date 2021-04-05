Suspect vandalizes downtown Columbus buildings with white supremacy graffiti

COLUMBUS — Police in Columbus are looking for a suspect who spray-painted images representing a white supremacist group this weekend, according to police and the mayor.

The suspect, a male, stenciled spray paint vandalism on parking garages, a church, a Cummins Diesel building and a lighting control box for a traffic signal in the downtown area, Columbus Police Department Lt. D. Matthew Harris said.

The male was wearing eyeglasses, a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and a blue backpack, Harris said.

"It doesn’t really matter which one because all groups with these beliefs are antithetical to what Columbus stands for and I don’t want to give any attention to any of these groups," Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop said in a statement. "The statements and symbols in no way represent our community. In Columbus we welcome people of all colors, nationalities and ethnicities, who bring with them a rich culture and diversity that benefits us all. These contributions have not only enriched our community, but have allowed our community to flourish economically, enabling us to continue to bring in a dynamic workforce to support local, regional, national, and international companies."

Lienhoop said the graffiti doesn't characterize who people from Columbus are or what they believe.

"Columbus celebrates this diversity, and this is what makes it the 'Unexpected and Unforgettable' community we are proud to call home," Lienhoop said.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call detectives at 812-376-2600. Your tip can remain anonymous.