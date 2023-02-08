Suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with IMPD last month now facing ten charges

INDIANAPOLIS — A 22-year-old man is now facing 10 charges after he allegedly shot at Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers last month.

Christian Myers is charged with attempted murder, possession of a machine gun, resisting law enforcement and other charges.

On Jan. 29, Myers allegedly shot at a vehicle that the mother of his child was driving around 3 a.m.

Detectives tried locating him throughout the day but didn't find Myers until around 4 p.m. at the BP gas station at E 38th St and Fall Creek Blvd.

When officers tried to detain him, they say Myers drove away.

A chase began and ended in the area of Winding Way and Kessler Boulevard East Drive.

After the suspect vehicle crashed, Myers and another man got out of the car and ran

Police say at one point, Myers fired shots at officers and three returned fire.

Myers was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, online court records show that Myers' bond is set at $200,000. An initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

This incident is being investigated by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT). Detectives are working with the Marion County Prosecutors Office and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency to complete a fair and thorough investigation.

IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting a separate internal investigation to ensure compliance with departmental policy, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

The civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory review of this incident as it does for any use of deadly force against a person. This occurs after the conclusion of the criminal process.

