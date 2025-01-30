Teen arrested after shooting and killing dog in Indianapolis neighborhood during broad daylight

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on multiple charges after the shooting and killing of a dog in Indianapolis.

The incident happened on January 23, 2025, in the 3700 block of Hillside Avenue. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), witnesses reported that the juvenile shot the dog in broad daylight, while it posed no threat.

IMPD’s Nuisance and Abatement Unit (NAU) began investigating after they were alerted to the shooting by Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS). Detectives discovered the dog did not belong to the suspect, and neighbors observed the incident.

A deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), who was nearby at the time, spoke with both witnesses and the juvenile, who initially provided a false identity.

With the help of several community members, IMPD specialists, and video footage, detectives identified the suspect and worked to find him.

On January 28, law enforcement officials found the teen in the 3600 block of Baltimore Avenue. During the arrest, officers discovered a handgun with a large-capacity magazine in his pocket, which they believe was used to shoot the dog. The gun was reported stolen.

The teen faces charges, including:



Dangerous possession of a firearm

Criminal recklessness

Torture or mutilation of a domestic animal

Killing a domestic animal

False identity statement

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on the final charges.