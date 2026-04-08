Teenage boy seriously injured in shooting in Martinsville, airlifted to Riley Hospital for treatment

MARTINSVILLE — The Martinsville Police say that a teenage boy was seriously injured after being shot in the abdomen in Martinsville on Tuesday night.

According to Officer Aubrey Rachels of Martinsville Police, who spoke with WRTV over the phone, the shooting stemmed from a fight among a group juveniles near the historic mineral water sanitarium.

WRTV

Rachels described the victims as a teen male between the ages of 13-18. The teen was transported via helicopter to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. At a press conference held at the scene at 9 p.m. Rachels confirmed the teen was stable in the hospital.

Investigators are actively investigating this incident. They believe this to be a targeted incident and say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Rachels shared that while no arrests have made as of 8 p.m., they are speaking with a possible suspect and witnesses.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

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