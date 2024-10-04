Teens rob west side food truck at gunpoint, lead officers on a chase

INDIANAPOLIS — Three juveniles have been arrested on Friday after a police chase connected to multiple armed robberies in the Indianapolis area Friday morning, police said.

“They come point to me with the gun, they put it right here on my face and tell me to give them the money,” Alejandra Moreno said.

Moreno was working her food truck overnight when she said three people robbed her at gunpoint.

“They told me that they would kill me if I didn’t give them the money,” Moreno told WRTV.

Her food truck sits off West 16th Street on Indy’s west side. Moreno says the thieves got away with the $20 in her tip jar.

“This is my job. I’m just trying to get some money for my family,” Moreno said.

Police said a traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle and the vehicle fled from officers, resulting in a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle struck another stopped vehicle, which caused that vehicle's sole occupant to be extracted by EMS. Thankfully, the victim was transported to the hospital with only minor injuries.

Police said the suspect vehicle continued to flee and eventually crashed near 38th and Georgetown. Three juvenile suspects exited the vehicle and fled.

While two of the suspects were apprehended, the third suspect was located with the use of a drone and K9. At least one firearm was located.

“We find ourselves asking where the community is, where are the parents,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

Moreno says she doesn’t know what the future holds for her food truck, but she wants these teens to know this.

"Please stop doing bad things, you can do better things,” Moreno said.