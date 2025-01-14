Texas Man charged with stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark pleads not guilty

INDIANAPOLIS – During his initial court hearing Tuesday morning, Michael Lewis, a 55-year-old Texas resident charged with stalking WNBA Fever star Caitlin Clark, entered a plea of not guilty. The court appointed an attorney to represent Lewis, who now faces legal consequences following allegations of sending threatening and sexually explicit messages to Clark.

Lewis was arrested on January 12 in Indianapolis after authorities traced his messages to IP addresses in the area, revealing he was staying at a hotel in the 100 block of N. Market Street. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had previously visited Lewis on January 8 due to concerning messages, during which he admitted that the relationship he described was “imaginary.” However, the messages continued, leading to his arrest.

At today’s hearing, the court issued a no-contact order, prohibiting Lewis from contacting Clark and requiring him to stay away from both Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse, venues associated with Clark’s career. Lewis’s bond was set at $50,000 surety, meaning he must pay $5,000 in cash to secure his release.

A pretrial hearing is set for March 31.