'That’s my superman': Family remembers owner of Indy restaurant killed after dispute over money

INDIANAPOLIS — The owner of one of Indy's most popular and well-known soul food restaurants has died.

George Nelson Sr., 56, was fatally shot on Wednesday outside of Pa and Ma's Backyard BBQ restaurant, located in the 2600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street on the northwest side of the city.

“That’s my superman, you look at your daddy as your superman,” Brockelle Nelson, George’s daughter, told WRTV.

Provided by family

Pa and Ma's Backyard BBQ restaurant, owned by Nelson and his family, was originally located in the 3400 block of College Avenue, but recently moved to the location on Dr. MLK Jr. Street.

“He wanted to lay foundation so that kids and even adults could say, 'If he could do it, I could do it' because my dad didn’t have any back. This is straight grind and hustle that he gave," Nelson said.

His family says they believe Nelson was shot and killed over a dispute about money.

“He made a commitment to bring his business in this neighborhood, knowing this was a troubled neighborhood, but his family was committed to coming back and improving the quality of life,” Rev. Charles Harrison said.

Provided by family

The Nelson's decided to open their restaurant on Thursday because they say that’s what their dad would have wanted.

Now, the community is in mourning knowing a pillar has been taken away.

"Have a conversation, have a disagreement, but you don’t get to kill somebody,” Nelson said.