The Black Church Coalition responds to IMPD bodycam video of August shooting, killing Gary Harrell

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, IMPD released bodycam video of a deadly shooting, nearly 20 days after an officer opened fire on a man during a traffic stop.

The Black Church Coalition of Faith in Indiana (BCC) and the victim's family are calling for transparency.

"I think the message that it sends is that there is a separate set of rules and laws for officers than there are for civilians. Officers can break the law and get away with it, but civilians can't," Pastor Darrell Brooks, of New Liberty Missionary Baptist Church and BCC said.

It's an unacceptable pattern leader of the BCC said continues within the ranks of IMPD.

WRTV’s Amber Grigley spoke with Brooks with the BCC. He said their demands are not just to point fingers at IMPD and city officials for their wrongdoings, but to hold those responsible accountable and make sure that the city's black and brown people are treated fairly.

"Many people would blame Gary for running. He shouldn't have run. But you have to ask why did he run," said Brooks. "Because that's the perception in the black community when you're pulled over by IMPD we have to run from them."

On August 3, police tell us an officer pulled over Gary Harrell for reckless driving on Parker Avenue and East 34th, near Keystone.

IMPD states their officer Douglas Correll, a 28-year veteran of the force, shot two rounds from his gun, hitting Harrell twice as he was running away.

"I don't know of an occasion where a man should be shot in the back," Brooks said.

Police said Harrell was asked to not get back in his car after being pulled over, and when he did, they said he grabbed a gun and started running.

"He did not pose any threat to the officer. He was running away from the officer," Brooks said.

In a statement released by Harrell’s family attorney, shortly after the video was released, they said the video was "heavily edited."

Gary Harrell made a poor choice on August 3, 2023 shortly after he was pulled over by IMPD Officer Douglas Correll on suspicion of reckless driving, a misdemeanor. He grabbed his cell phone and handgun and ‘attempted’ to run away from Officer Correll. Gary suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident years before, and he was not capable of moving very quickly. So, as seen in the video, he was stumbling away from Officer Correll, as opposed to sprinting. Although Gary made a poor choice that morning, it should not have cost him his life. What is undisputed from the video is that Gary had his back to Correll as he moved away from him. Gary never assaulted, or even touched, Correll. Officer Correll gave one command—‘Stop! Drop it!’—but failed to give Gary any time to comply before gunning him down. This unjustified shooting violated the U.S. Constitution and IMPD’s Use of Force policy revised in 2020. According to that policy, officers are not permitted to use deadly force unless the officer reasonably believes such force is necessary (1) to prevent or defend against an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or another person, or (2) to apprehend a fleeing person for any felony that threatened or resulted in the death or serious bodily injury, if the officer reasonably believes that the person will cause death or serious bodily injury to another unless immediately apprehended. Neither circumstance was present on August 3rd. There was no one else around but Gary and Officer Correll. Gary’s back was turned to Officer Correll, and Gary was moving away from Correll. Gary never pointed a gun at Correll. Under these circumstances, Officer Correll had no greater right to use deadly force in his own self-defense than any other citizen. If two armed citizens are involved in a verbal confrontation, and then one turns and begins running away from the other, the first citizen cannot not shoot the other in the back. If that happened, the shooter would be charged with murder.



This is not the first time that Officer Correll has been accused of using excessive force against a Black man. In 2020 the City of Indianapolis paid $380,000 to settle the claim of a man who alleged that Correll falsely arrested and battered him, The man was actually the victim of a shooting who called 911 for help. Correll responded, ignored the man’s attempt to explain the situation. Instead, Correll punched him in the face and then kneed the man in his abdomen, resulting in a ruptured spleen. (See Harris v. Douglas Correll, Case 1:18-cv-01889-SEB-DLP). The Harrell family questions why this officer was still employed by IMPD.



Gary’s mother, four sisters, and six adult children are still in shock. They call upon IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor to fully and fairly investigate the shooting, including carefully considering criminal charges against Correll.



The family's demand falls in line with what the Black Church Coalition is asking for.

"One is we'd like to see the leadership of IMPD, lead. IMPD's Chief Taylor needs to lead, now. We also are asking the department of justice to investigate IMPD. And we also want the officer involved in this shooting, he needs to be fired," Brooks said.

IMPD released a statement from Chief Randal Taylor:

Today the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released the critical incident video involving the shooting death of Gary Harrell. This release comes as a part of my commitment to transparency, and with the recognition of the tragic loss of Mr. Harrell and the lives impacted by this incident, including officers.



It is crucial to have a thorough and complete investigation of what occurred during this incident before we come to any conclusions. At this point, this investigation is incomplete. I am asking for the public’s patience and trust as we investigate this thoroughly. My prayers remain with all involved.



Brooks told Amber, although the release of this video may be hurtful and frustrating to many, continue to respect officers.

"I am not anti-police; I am anti over policing, and this is what we're seeing in our communities. Over policing in the African American communities and I want our communities to really rally together to understand that you have some advocates here who are fighting with and for you in this arena and we're going to get some answers. We're seeking answers and we're not going to stop until we get them," Brooks said.

The Harrell family has retained national civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Other notable cases he's worked on include George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and more.