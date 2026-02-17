'The ultimate sacrifice': What we know about fallen Beech Grove Officer Elliott

BEECH GROVE — Officer Brian Elliott was killed Monday evening while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that today, we lost one of our very own," Beech Grove Police Chief Michael Maurice said.

City of Beech Grove

Elliott and another officer were shot just after 6 p.m. Monday while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Diplomat Court.

As they approached the doorway to the apartment, they were shot by a suspect, identified by Indiana State Police as 47-year-old Kenneth Johnson.

Elliot died at the hospital, and the second officer was hospitalized in stable condition.

What we know about Officer Elliott

Elliott, 33, graduated from Beech Grove High School and got a criminal justice degree at IUPUI.

Prior to joining the Beech Grove Police Department, Elliott served with the Marion County Sheriff's Office for six years.

According to Chief Maurice, he was living his dream.

"He has left a lasting impression and legacy on not only our department, but the city," Maurice said. "He always wanted to be a Beech Grove cop."

The Beech Grove Police Department congratulated Elliott at his swearing-in ceremony in a Facebook post on Sept. 4, 2024, stating, "Officer Elliott represented our department with esteem as Assistant Squad Leader, Honor Graduate, and the Glenda Mercer Memorial Award winner for top academic achievement."

They also shared the following fun facts about Elliot:

• Favorite food: Sushi

• Least favorite food: Pickles

• Favorite team: Indianapolis Colts

• Least favorite team: Los Angeles Lakers

• Favorite movie: "Jurassic Park"

• Favorite police movie: "Hot Fuzz"

• Favorite band: Metallica

• Pet: A dog named Ellie

• Interesting fact: Elliott plays the bass guitar

Elliott is survived by his wife, Erin.

"This is a devastating loss for our department and for our city," Chief Maurice said. "Our officers put on their uniform every day to serve the community and protect this community, and Brian made the ultimate sacrifice in doing so."

Rick Snyder, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said Monday night that the Beech Grove community should "wrap their arms around the police department in the coming days."

In the hours following Elliott's death, community members have been laying flowers outside the Beech Grove Police Department in tribute to the fallen officer.