Thorntown man charged with murder in Lebanon triple-homicide

LEBANON — A Thorntown man has been arrested and charged in the September killings of two men and one woman in a Lebanon apartment, police said Wednesday.

Chad Grimball, 40, is accused of shooting Lebanon residents Grace Bishop, 19, Brannon Martin, 20, and Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42, on Sept. 8 in the 400 block of East Walnut Street.

Grimball was served an arrest warrant Wednesday at the Boone County Jail where he has been held since Oct. 7 on previous charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department.

Prosecutors charged Grimball with three counts of murder and one count each of carrying a handgun without a license, carrying a firearm without a license and unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer.

The Boone County Coroner’s Office said in September that each of the three victims died of a single gunshot wound.

Police said Stogsdill was Martin's father, and Martin and Bishop were dating.

PREVIOUS | Deaths of 3 found in Lebanon home ruled homicides