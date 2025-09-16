Three juveniles arrested in hundreds of car break-ins across Indy, Fishers

FISHERS — Three juveniles were arrested Tuesday in connection with hundreds of vehicle break-ins across Indianapolis and Fishers.

The coordinated arrest involved Fishers Police, IMPD and the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force. The suspects were driving a stolen vehicle when they were taken into custody in a Fishers neighborhood.

The arrests come after more than 50 car break-ins were reported in Fishers over the weekend, with thieves smashing windows instead of targeting unlocked vehicles as in past incidents.

WATCH | Police investigating dozens of car break-ins across neighborhoods in Fishers

Police investigating dozens of car break-ins across Fishers neighborhoods

"Today, we stand united in our aggressive, collaborative efforts to stop criminals from victimizing our residents and wreaking havoc on our community," said Fishers Chief Ed Gebhart.

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey praised the multi-agency collaboration, saying it demonstrates what working together makes possible.

"By working together, we are able to quickly remove offenders from our streets and better protect the safety and security of our communities," Bailey said.

K9 and SWAT officers, as well as drone operators, assisted in the operation to safely apprehend the suspects.

Investigators have recovered stolen property, including guns and vehicles taken from victims in both cities. The FBI joined the investigation because the crimes involved stolen firearms and vehicles that crossed jurisdictions.

"These arrests are the result of strong partnerships the FBI has with our local law enforcement colleagues," said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy O'Malley.

The investigation remains active. Fishers residents with information or video surveillance can email fisherspd@fishersin.gov. Indianapolis residents can email IMPD.publicaffairs@indy.gov.

Police remind residents to bring valuables inside, especially firearms, and to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

A press conference with all three law enforcement leaders will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Indianapolis City-County Building.