Police investigating dozens of car break-ins across neighborhoods in Fishers

FISHERS — Fishers Police is investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins over the weekend that left dozens of residents with shattered windows and costly repairs.

Surveillance video captured the moment thieves broke into a car in one neighborhood.

Scott, a victim of the crime, said the incident was both frustrating and expensive.

“It really pisses you off because they didn’t take anything. We don’t have anything in our car, but they cost $800 to fix the window,” he said. “I think they hit four (cars) on our circle total.”

Police said the break-ins were reported in several neighborhoods, with more than 50 incidents reported to the Hamilton County incident log.

“We had dozens of reports of thefts from vehicles in a couple of our neighborhoods,” said Sgt. Angela Ellison with Fishers Police. “Typically in the past, they’ve been unlocked doors, and this time their windows were smashed.”

Ellison said investigators are still tallying the number of victims and stolen items.

“Right now it’s still ongoing,” she said. “Unfortunately, there were so many that our investigators are still sifting through all the reports to tally up numbers and numbers of victims and items stolen. We want everyone that has any sort of video surveillance or knowledge of the information of what happened to contact us.”

Consuela Brooks said her husband’s car was also broken into, but what worried her most was learning the suspect carried a gun.

“We’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. “It could have been ugly. Somebody could have been hit. That’s the scary part about it.”

“I want them to feel like you wouldn’t want that to be done to you or your family member, so why come over to our neighborhood and do that to us?" Brooks asked.

Scott said he still feels safe in the community, but the incidents have made him more cautious.

“Personally, I feel safe — but leaving your car is a different subject, I guess,” he said.