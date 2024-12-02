Three juveniles identified in throwing objects off overpasses in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said they resolved a series of dangerous incidents in which objects were thrown off overpasses and damaging cars.

According to the office, the incidents began in early November when it was reported that unknown individuals were throwing a large quantity of baseballs on the roadway.

The second incident involved individuals throwing rocks from the overpass onto I-65 near County Roads 250 South and 600 East. Police said multiple 911 calls were made and one driver reported vehicle damage.

PREVIOUS | Johnson County Sheriff's Office investigating 100 baseballs thrown on I-65

Johnson County Sheriff's Office investigating 100 baseballs thrown on I-65

The sheriff's office learned the items being thrown, including hundreds of baseballs and softballs, had been stolen from a local little league organization in Franklin.

Three juveniles were identified and interviewed in connection to the incidents.

Police said they are now reviewing the case and considering potential charges.

"This was a troubling incident that caused property damage and could have led to serious injuries. We were very fortunate that no one was hurt. The swift and thorough work of our team demonstrates the dedication of our officers to ensuring public safety and holding those responsible accountable," Sheriff Duane E. Burgess said.

If you were a victim and your vehicle was damaged by an item thrown off an overpass, contact Sergeant Ryan Bartlett at 317-346-4767.