Total of 3 people, including 12-year-old girl, now dead after wrong-way I-465 crash in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A total of three people, including a 12-year-old girl and a suspected wrong-way driver have now died from injuries they suffered in crash over the weekend on the entrance ramp to Interstate 465 off Rockville Road following a police pursuit.

The deceased were identified as Georgia Tetmeyer, 12; Cody Lemasters, 35; and William Tetmeyer, 40, according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Lemasters was the suspect, according to police.

In the crash's immediate aftermath Saturday, officials said one person died and others were seriously injured. Georgia Tetmeyer and Lemasters both died Monday, according to the coroner's office.

Georgia Tetmeyer was one of the several children who was injured in that crash, which police responded to about 11:30 a.m.

Multiple units from Wayne Township, Decatur Township, Indianapolis and Indiana State Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young says the crash happened following a police pursuit.

According to Young, officers from the IMPD SW District Violence Reduction Team and Violent Crimes Task Force were conducting an investigation prior to the pursuit. During the course of the pursuit, the suspect vehicle fled northbound in the southbound lanes of I-465. Preliminary information suggests that at least one officer followed the suspect onto the interstate before the pursuit was terminated by the on-shift supervisor.

The suspect continued to flee the wrong direction on I-465 after the pursuit was terminated and attempted to exit the interstate going the wrong direction on the SB entrance ramp at Rockville Road, striking the other vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others inside that vehicle, including at least two juveniles, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The wrong-way driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Young says multiple witnesses stayed on the scene to provide information to investigators.

During the course of the incident, body camera footage was also activated and will be reviewed, according to Young.

Preliminary information shows that the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was wanted on multiple warrants including ones for being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, dealing methamphetamine and an open parole violation.

The crash remains under investigation by IMPD accident investigators.

WRTV's Katie Cox and Adam Schumes contributed to this report.