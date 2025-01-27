Traffic stop escalates to fatal shooting in Jasper County, ISP investigates

JASPER COUNTY — Indiana State Police are currently investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Jasper County Deputy on Sunday.

Police said the incident occurred around 4:15 p.m., when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on State Road 14, just east of County Road 475 E, near the Pulaski County line.

During the traffic stop, the suspect resisted arrest, leading to an altercation between the suspect and the deputy. During the confrontation, the officer discharged his weapon, resulting in the fatal wounding of the suspect. Preliminary reports indicate that the suspect was in possession of a firearm during the incident.

The Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post is spearheading the investigation, with support from the Jasper County Prosecutor's Office. The Jasper County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased after confirming the identity and notifying the family.

As the investigation continues, further information remains limited. Once completed, the findings will be submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor's Office for a formal review. The situation is evolving, and updates will be provided as they become available.