Northwest Indiana man, nephew charged in Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A northwest Indiana man and his nephew have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol, the FBI has announced.

Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point and nephew Matthew Huttle, 40, of Hebron are named in the criminal complaint, which was unsealed Tuesday. It alleges they both illegally entered Capitol grounds before the elder Huttle got into at least two "violent confrontations" with police officers, according to the FBI.

Court documents say that a group of rioters was forcefully removing bike rack barriers on the Lower West Terrace when Dale Huttle went to the front of the crowd, armed with a long wooden flagpole, and struck at least two officers with it.

About a half-hour later, Dale Huttle was involved in another confrontation with an officer in which he "appeared to grab an officer's baton, as he yelled 'Surrender!'", the FBI says.

Meanwhile, Matthew Huttle made his way to the Capitol Building and entered through doors next to the Senate Wing. Investigators believe he then exited the building minutes later before re-entering and remaining inside for another 10 minutes, according to the agency.

Dale Huttle was arrested Nov. 9 in Crown Point and faces charges including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder, as well as related felony and misdemeanor offenses.

Matthew Huttle was arrested Tuesday in Boise, Idaho and is facing misdemeanor offenses. He will make an initial court appearance later this week in Idaho.

The case against both men is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

To date, nearly 900 people across all 50 states have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots. That includes more than 275 people accused of assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the FBI.

Officials have urged anyone with more information to submit tips by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visiting tips.fbi.gov.