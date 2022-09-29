Traffic stop leads to woman's arrest after state troopers find dozens of IDs, credit cards in vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — A traffic stop led to a woman's arrest late Wednesday on Interstate 65 after police found dozens of IDs and credit cards, along with several passports, social security cards and checkbooks inside the vehicle she was driving.

The 47-year-old was also in possession of about 21 grams of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.

A state trooper stopped the driver about 11:16 p.m. near Downtown Indianapolis after he saw the woman driving with an expired temporary plate.

She then provided a name and date of birth later determined to be false, as well as an ID belonging to someone else.

Once police learned her real name, they realized she was wanted on three felony warrants in Marion County.

Police then searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia as well as the following items, all belonging to other people, according to the release:



40 IDs

73 credit cards

Three passports

Eight social security cards

Seven checkbooks

The woman was then arrested and taken to Marion County Jail, where staff found three baggies of suspected cocaine on her person.

Marion County Jail records showed she was being held Thursday on suspicion of possession of paraphernalia and identity deception.

WRTV will not name the suspect until formal charges are filed.