Trial concludes, judge to deliver verdict next week in shooting death of Southport Lt. Aaron Allan

INDIANAPOLIS — The trial against the man accused of killing Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan has concluded, but the judge won't deliver the verdict for another week.

The bench trial for Jason Dane Brown concluded Tuesday morning with Judge Mark Stoner announcing that he would be taking the case under advisement and the verdict would be read on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.

Teresa Brown, Jason Dane Brown's mother, testified Tuesday in court via a video link because she recently tested positive for COVID-19.

She said she has spoken with Jason since the crash he told her he doesn't remember it and his friend lit a joint with synthetic marijuana, known as spice, right before the crash.

During final arguments, the prosecution hammered the defense's key witness, neurologist Dr. Blake, and said she changed her theory after that Jason's head injury was caused by a grazing gunshot wound and not the crash.

Prosecutors said Jason was addicted to cocaine and used 9-10 times a day, but stopped when his new girlfriend, Brittany Powell, came to visit. He had gone 11 hours without using.

"The only reason you leave your girlfriend is because you need drugs, you need to get high," Deputy Prosecutor Ross Anderson said. "Of course they were getting high, judge. Mr. Brown had gone 16 to 17 hours without using cocaine."

Anderson also attacked the defense's theory that Jason suffered a seizure while driving that caused him to drive fast and crash. He noted there was no medical evidence of a seizure. He said Jason pulling a handgun and firing 18 times were deliberate and directed movements.

"The ultimate nightmare scenario for a police officer," Anderson said. "He lost his life."

Defense attorney Denise Turner said there is no proof Jason used drugs that day. She pointed to testimony from an expert saying urine cannot be used to determine if someone is on drugs.

Evidence is Jason was given a urine test, not a blood test, after the crash.

"The problem is they did not investigate the accident and the shooting as one event," Turner said.

Turner said homicide Detective Mark Prater failed the family and state by not getting blood and not investigating thoroughly.

"If you don't do your job, you create reasonable doubt," Turner said.

She said Jason had repeated head injuries, suffered seizures and wasn't treated because he was poor.

"He had a seizure," Turner said. "Not every story has a villain. Lt. Allan is still a hero and Jason Brown is innocent of murder."

On Monday, the defense rested their case. Defense attorney Denise Turner is claiming that Jason Dane Brown suffered a seizure that caused him to crash a car, then fatally shoot the officer.

Allan was among the first officers on the scene after Brown crashed and flipped a BMW in the 6600 block of South Madison Avenue about 2:40 p.m. on July 27, 2017. Prosecutors say Brown was suspended by a seat belt in the upside-down car when he fired 18 shots, 11 of which hit Allan.

Nicole Davis Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan was killed July 27, 2017. He was responding to a crash in Homecroft when he was shot. Allan died at the hospital.

Allan, 38, joined the Southport Police Department in 2011 and is the first Southport officer to be killed in the line of duty. On his last morning alive, Allan walked his then-6-year-old son to school for his first day of kindergarten, his widow Stacy Allan testified this week.

On Friday, Judge Mark Stoner dismissed the life without parole enhancement that Brown had been facing. Stoner ruled that prosecutors did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Brown knew Allan was a police officer when he allegedly fired those shots.

Stoner is hearing the case. Brown waived his right to a jury trial in December in exchange for the prosecutor's agreement to dismiss a possible death penalty

Now that life without parole has also been dismissed, Brown faces a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison if he's found guilty of Allan's murder.

Contact WRTV reporter Vic Ryckaert at victor.ryckaert@wrtv.com or on Twitter: @vicryc.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith assisted with this story.

RELATED | In her words: Wife of Lt. Allan remembers her husband | Hours before he was killed, Lt. Aaron Allan walked his son to his first day of kindergarten | Remembering Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan: A father, a husband & first to rush to those in need | Prosecutor to seek death penalty against Jason Brown, man accused of killing Lt. Aaron Allan | Prosecutors drop death penalty against man accused of killing Southport police officer | 'It's expensive:' This is how much a death penalty case costs in Indiana | 'Hero' nurse testifies ahead of trial for man accused of killing Southport Police Lt. Aaron Allan | Trial for man accused of killing Southport officer Aaron Allan begins with body camera footage | Father's anger punctuates day 2 of Aaron Allan murder trial: 'This is a travesty' | Day 3 of Lt. Aaron Allan murder trial leaves question of ‘why?’ unanswered | Court dismisses life without parole sentencing enhancement in Southport Lt. Aaron Allan murder trial