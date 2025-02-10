Trial starts for man accused of killing woman outside daycare; also charged in deputy's death

INDIANAPOLIS — The trial begins this week for a man accused of killing the mother of his son outside a daycare in 2022 and a Marion County Deputy a year later.

Orlando Mitchell is currently standing trial for the murder of Krystal Walton, the mother of his then-1-year-old son, who was shot outside a daycare in Indianapolis on September 16, 2022.

This trial comes as Mitchell faces further serious accusations, including the killing of a Marion County Sheriff's Office deputy while in custody.

Mitchell is charged with multiple offenses in connection with Walton's death, including murder, invasion of privacy, unlawful possession of a firearm, and criminal recklessness. Investigators allege that he shot Walton multiple times, after making various threats, despite a protective order being in place at the time of the incident.

Following the shooting, police confronted Mitchell that same morning as he was reportedly armed with a rifle. Authorities stated that he refused commands to drop the weapon and pointed it at officers, prompting police to fire and wound Mitchell before taking him into custody.

While awaiting trial for the murder of Krystal Walton, Mitchell is accused of killing Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm. In July 2023, he allegedly strangled Deputy Durm as they returned to the Criminal Justice Center from a medical appointment.

In the incident that was caught on video, Mitchell then used Durm's keys to take off his handcuffs and take off in the van. He later crashed and was apprehended.

Mitchell faces charges of murder, robbery, and escape related to the case involving Durm. He is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference in March. Prosecutors have indicated their intention to pursue the death penalty.

