Suspect in deadly shooting of mother at Indianapolis daycare told her he'd kill her, himself

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend outside an Indianapolis daycare while she dropped her children off previously told her he would kill her and himself in a "murder-suicide," a court document alleges.

It wasn't the first time Orlando Mitchell, 33, had threatened or committed violence against Krystal Walton. He had a long history of domestic violence against her dating as far back as March 2021.

Walton had a restraining order against Mitchell which led to him being barred from entering the daycare at West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue. It was there he shot her to death Sept. 16, according to a probable cause affidavit.

It all started early that day as Walton was dropping her children off at the daycare. Mitchell approached her in the parking lot and then shot her several times, police have said.

When officers arrived, a family member told them Mitchell had beaten Walton and pointed guns at her before. That person also said that their relationship had always been "volatile" and that Mitchell had threatened to kill Walton because he wasn't allowing him to see their son.

In one instance, the family member told police Mitchell said "if he couldn't see his son, (Walton) wasn't gonna be in his life either."

A field examination showed Walton suffered a total of five gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

Later, a caller notified police that a possible suspect in the shooting near 10th Street and North Delaware Street. Officers made contact with Mitchell there and saw him carrying a rifle. They then commanded him to drop his weapon, which he refused to do, prompting officers to shoot him in the leg.

As officers took Mitchell into custody, he shouted, "I shot that (expletive)! I shot that (expletive) in the face!" according to the affidavit.

Mitchell was taken to the hospital immediately after the shooting and was later booked into Marion County Jail on suspicion of the following crimes:



Murder

Intimidation

Domestic battery

Confinement

Strangulation

Residential entry

Invasion of Privacy

He was not supposed to have firearms when he shot Walton because of a conviction in a prior domestic violence case.

History of Domestic Violence

In March 2021, Mitchell was charged with strangulation, domestic battery, criminal confinement and intimidation — all after Walton called police saying Mitchell, her boyfriend at the time, assaulted her while she was four months pregnant with their son.

Walton told police Mitchell grabbed her by the hair and told her “he will (expletive) kill her, she needs to get rid of the baby and that she is going to make him kill her.”

Mitchell grabbed Walton by the hair as the daughter, who was six years old at the time, tried to intervene, court documents alleged.

Walton told police Mitchell got her on the bed and started choking her while her daughter was still trying to intervene. Walton was able to get away and go to her mother’s house, according to court documents.

“Ms. Walton does believe he will try to kill her and is concerned he will come to her temporary location,” read the probable cause affidavit.

Provided On July 26, 2022, Orlando Mitchell pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of domestic battery as a misdemeanor in connection with Krystal Walton, the ex-girlfriend he's accused of killing.





On July 26, 2022, Mitchell pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of domestic battery as a misdemeanor and prosecutors dismissed the remaining charges.

He was sentenced to 363 days in jail, but the sentence was suspended.

Mitchell was sentenced to one-year probation, 26-week domestic violence counseling or batterer’s intervention, a no-contact order for Krystal Walton unless the contact involved childcare for their son, and a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment, according to court documents.

Mitchell violated the conditions of the agreement, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The court found Mitchell violated his probation and issued a warrant on August 30, 2022.

On September 15, prosecutors filed three additional charges against Mitchell for invasion of privacy, intimidation, and residential entry.

The charges stem from an August 6, 2022 incident.

Walton told police Mitchell she was scared for her life after Mitchell forced his way into her home even though Walton had a protective order against him, records show.

Walton said Mitchell told her, "this will be the last time you call for someone" after he learned Walton had called the police.

Krystal Walton told police that on August 7, 2022, she received a text message from Orlando Mitchell, which read, “U gotta learn to be reasonable with me about my son. If u wanna keep playing, i promise on my life i won’t stop until u lose everything! That house, job, and (daughter's name). So it up to u!!”.

A second warrant was issued for Mitchell’s arrest on September 15, court records show.

Mitchell had an initial hearing Monday at Marion Superior Court as part of that case. He has not yet been formally charged in Walton's death.