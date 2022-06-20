Trooper, IMPD officer hurt in hit-and-run crash with suspected drunk driver: Indiana State Police

SPEEDWAY — An Indiana State Police trooper and an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer were injured in a crash with a suspected drunk driver early Monday.

The trooper, Keith Martin, is in the hospital with serious injuries but is "alert and conscious," according to Indiana State Police.

Both he and the IMPD officer were responding about 3:26 a.m. to assist Speedway police with a semi-truck that was on fire near the 2700 block of High School Road.

Martin was standing beside his vehicle with its emergency lights activated when the 35-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla struck him. The Toyota's driver then fled the scene, according to police.

The collision injured Martin and the IMPD officer, whose name has not been disclosed. That officer was treated at the scene while Martin was transported to a local hospital.

The Toyota's driver was later pulled over in the 7500 block of Crawfordsville Road. During the stop, police found open alcohol containers in the vehicle and damage that appeared consistent with the earlier crash.

The driver was then arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. She has not yet been formally charged.